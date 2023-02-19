Sports schedule for Sunday, February 19

WIN SPORTS +

2 pm: Colombian soccer, Pereira vs. Once Caldas

4:10 p.m.: Equity vs. Santa Fe

6 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. Boy

7.30 p.m.: Bucaramanga vs. National

DIRECTV

7:30 am: Return to Andalusia

10.15 am: Spanish soccer, Rayo Vallecano vs. Seville

11 am: Return to the Algarve

12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic

ESPN 3

7 am: France soccer, PSG vs. Lille

3 pm: Spanish soccer, Barcelona vs. Cadiz

5:15 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Platense

espn 2

6.30 am: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. Lecce

12 noon: Spezia vs. Juventus

7:30 p.m.: NBA All-Star Game

STAR+

9 am: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Empoli

9 am: Greece soccer, Lamia vs. olympiacos

ESPN

9 am: England football, Manchester United vs.- Leicester

11:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. West Ham,

Sports