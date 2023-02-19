Sports schedule for Sunday, February 19

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Martinez.
Colombian soccer, England, Italy, NBA and cycling.
WIN SPORTS +
2 pm: Colombian soccer, Pereira vs. Once Caldas
4:10 p.m.: Equity vs. Santa Fe
6 p.m.: Union Magdalena vs. Boy
7.30 p.m.: Bucaramanga vs. National
DIRECTV
7:30 am: Return to Andalusia
10.15 am: Spanish soccer, Rayo Vallecano vs. Seville
11 am: Return to the Algarve
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic
ESPN 3
7 am: France soccer, PSG vs. Lille
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Barcelona vs. Cadiz
5:15 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Platense
espn 2
6.30 am: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. Lecce
12 noon: Spezia vs. Juventus
7:30 p.m.: NBA All-Star Game
STAR+
9 am: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Empoli
9 am: Greece soccer, Lamia vs. olympiacos
ESPN
9 am: England football, Manchester United vs.- Leicester
11:30 a.m.: Tottenham vs. West Ham,
Sports
