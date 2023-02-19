The set of tigers they beat Atlas in their most recent game by the slightest difference with a goal from Nicolás Ibáñez, who continues to show that the feline shirt does not weigh on him. With this victory as a visitor, the university students have 18 points and are one of the favorites to take the title of the competition.
Here we present the next 5 games that the team led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz will be playing.
Tigres vs Chivas – Round 9 – Liga MX
The next game for the university students is against Chivas del Guadalajara. Without a doubt, this will be one of the most attractive games of the following date and it is expected that the ‘Volcano’ will be bursting to witness this commitment.
Necaxa vs Tigres – Round 10 -Liga MX
The first match for the month of March that Tigres will have to play is against Rayos del Necaxa. The cats enter the always complicated Victoria field to measure forces against those from Aguascalientes.
Undoubtedly, a difficult game, since they only have one victory in the last 5 games against the Rayos.
Tigres vs América – Round 11 – Liga MX
On date 11 those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz will not have it easy, and it is that they are measured against nothing more and nothing less than the Águilas del América. This will be a game to win or die, since both are among the favorites to take the title of the contest. Great match!
Tigres vs Monterrey – Round 12 -Liga MX
For matchday 12, the most attractive match will be the Clásico Regio between Tigres and Monterrey. The Rayados want to impose conditions as a visitor to end the hegemony of the staunch rival in recent games. And it is that they have only been able to win one game in the recent 5 games.
Toluca vs Tigres – Round 13 – Liga MX
The feline group began activity in the month of April, entering the field of Nemesio Díez to face the Red Devils of Toluca.
This is usually a game where goals and emotions are expected on each side. In the last two games the northerners have won, although now they are entering one of the most complicated customs in Mexico.
