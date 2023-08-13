Sunday, August 13, 2023
Sports schedule for Sunday, August 13

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Sunday, August 13

Tribute to Carlos Ramírez

Carlos Ramírez.

Photo:

Hector Fabio Zamora. CEET.

Carlos Ramirez.

Colombian soccer, Major League Baseball, Cycling World Cup.

espn 2
5:30 am: Cycling World Cup, BMX tests
3 p.m.: Toronto ATP
6 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Braves vs. mets

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, America vs. Medellin
6:10 p.m.: Jaguars vs. millionaires
8:20 p.m.: National vs. Bucaramanga

STAR+
8 a.m.: England soccer, Brentford vs. Tottenham
10.30 a.m.: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
9 am: Brazilian soccer, Mineiro vs. Bay
12m. Corinthians vs. Coritiba
2 p.m.: Guild vs. fluminense
4:30 p.m.: Flamengo vs. sao paulo
2:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Getafe vs. Barcelona

Sports

