Coffe for everybody Miriam Garcia Martinez

The body asks for a bit of freshness when temperatures rise. There will be those who drink it and it is respectable, of course, but on August 14 at four in the afternoon, a pennyroyal at 87ºC or a garlic soup at the temperature of Etna is not very appealing. In summer we generally seek refuge from the heat, and that is why we go to ice creams, popsicles and drinks that refresh our bodies and souls.

As we are noble souls full of goodness, in this article we have compiled 10 different recipes that will help you endure the heatwave. Non-alcoholic drinks appear in the selection, such as a Sicilian coffee granita, and others that are a bit exciting, in the case of the nectarine and tequila cocktail, for example. Likewise, we have also chosen for this list an ice cream made with miso and popsicles that carry fruits as summery as watermelon or apricot.

MISO ICE CREAM, SALTED CARAMEL AND PECANS WITHOUT ICE CREAM

In this recipe we teach you how to make ice cream at home in an easy way and without the need for machines: your two little hands are enough.

Italian pizzeria tablecloth from Yankee movie Claudia Polo

APRICOT AND GREEK YOGURT POLLOS

These fruit ‘jetapolos’ are perfect for yummy without being mistaken for a bear and cool off at the same time. You only need a freezer and two little hands to make them.

We are not responsible if you end up smacking the screen martha miranda

WATERMELON, LEMON AND CHILI POLLO

Before you tear your hair out because we included a spice in an ice cream, listen to this little point: first, it’s just a little touch, and second, fruits combined with various chillies are eaten in many parts of the world, and they are delicious.

Another way to eat fruit The Foodie

ICED POWDER

A very popular dessert in the Canary Islands that combines cookies, ice cream and the dry powdered meringue that gives it its name. You can buy it prepared in the supermarket, but the homemade version is much better.

A calorie bomb -and flavor- for special occasions Clara Perez Villalon

MANGO AND WATERMELON SOURBET SORBETS

Here we bring you a refreshing recipe for you to enjoy at home making it this summer. If you want a perfect sorbet, go to an ice cream parlor. If you are looking for your own flavor, you are in the right place.

Refreshing and healthy, you will have complaints Carlos Roman

MEDITERRANI COCKTAIL

This cocktail of bartender Francisco Rebelo tastes like a fantastic mix of basil, citrus and liquor that reminds of some kind of candy, subclass jelly beans, the kind that you have engraved in your brain since childhood.

Mediterranean Blue The Foodie

ICED NECTARINE AND TEQUILA COCKTAIL

It’s citric, it’s drunk cold and it makes you feel a bit cheerful: nectarines are one of the stars of summer, and in addition to eating them, you can also drink them in tasty cocktails like the one we propose here.

100% free of peach hairs Alfonso D. Martin

ICED TEA WITH FENNEL AND MINT

What in the can is a kind of sweet syrup that pulls back, in the artisanal version it is a subtle taste that refreshes like few drinks.

Perfect for a Sunday afternoon Mikel Lopez Iturriaga

SICILIAN COFFEE GRANITA

A Sicilian classic that iced coffee enthusiasts will love and that can be made by any creature that knows how to make coffee and has a freezer: no more mystery.

SUMMER MICHELADA

It is impossible not to feel revived after having a michelada on a hot day, we suppose that due to the high effect of the liquid, the chili and the salt.

Nobel Prize for the one who invented this Vicens Gimenez

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter, Facebook either Youtube.