Sports schedule for Saturday, February 18

The Bogotá cyclist achieved the greatest victory of his career so far.
Colombian soccer, from Italy, England.
WIN SPORTS +
3 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. oil company
4:10 p.m.: Medellin vs. America
6:20 p.m.: Millionaires vs. jaguars
8.30 pm: Grass vs. Junior
espn 2
8 am: Spanish soccer, Real Sociedad vs. Celtic
10:15 p.m.: Betis vs. Valladolid
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Inter vs. udinese
12:30 p.m.: German soccer, Eintracht vs. Werder Bremen
DIRECTV
7:30 am: Return to Andalusia
11 am: Return to the Algarve
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Mallorca vs. villarreal
3 p.m.: Osasuna vs. real Madrid
STAR+
9 am: Italian soccer, Sampdoria vs. bologna
10 am: England football, Everton vs. leeds
10 a.m.: Chelsea vs. southampton
10 a.m.: Nottingham vs. Manchester City
12 m.: Italian soccer, Monza vs. Milan
ESPN
7:30 am: England football, Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
10 a.m.: Brighton vs. fulham
12:30 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Liverpool
