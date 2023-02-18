Saturday, February 18, 2023
Sports schedule for Saturday, February 18

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Saturday, February 18


Santiago Buitrago, winner of stage 17 Giro d'Italia 2022.

The Bogotá cyclist achieved the greatest victory of his career so far.

Colombian soccer, from Italy, England.

WIN SPORTS +
3 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. oil company
4:10 p.m.: Medellin vs. America
6:20 p.m.: Millionaires vs. jaguars
8.30 pm: Grass vs. Junior

espn 2
8 am: Spanish soccer, Real Sociedad vs. Celtic
10:15 p.m.: Betis vs. Valladolid
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Inter vs. udinese
12:30 p.m.: German soccer, Eintracht vs. Werder Bremen

DIRECTV
7:30 am: Return to Andalusia
11 am: Return to the Algarve
12.30 pm: Spanish football, Mallorca vs. villarreal
3 p.m.: Osasuna vs. real Madrid

STAR+
9 am: Italian soccer, Sampdoria vs. bologna
10 am: England football, Everton vs. leeds
10 a.m.: Chelsea vs. southampton
10 a.m.: Nottingham vs. Manchester City
12 m.: Italian soccer, Monza vs. Milan

ESPN
7:30 am: England football, Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
10 a.m.: Brighton vs. fulham
12:30 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Sports

