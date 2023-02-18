Magaly Medina labeled as “sobon” ‘Crash’ Mandros after he advocated for ‘China’ in his last interview with Jefferson Farfan.

The driver Magaly Medina He began his program this Friday, February 17, talking about ‘Choca’ Mandros, who came out in defense of the commented interview that Jazmín Pinedo conducted with Jefferson Farfán. Although “Urraca” pointed out that before he was a promising producer, now he would have become “one more of television.” The host of “Estás en todas” justified the attitudes of the popular “China” in his interview with the soccer player, pointing out that “each one sought a strategy to make the interviewee feel comfortable”.

These statements made Magaly laugh, who attacked ‘Choca’. “You don’t want to tell us the story. Have you seen us foolish faces? The worst thing a communicator can do is underestimate her audience and see her face. No, ‘Shock’. You better go. Study a little. Suddenly, now that she goes outside, she comes with another vision of what is done on television ”.