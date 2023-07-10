Sports schedule for Monday, July 10

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Denver vs. Miami.
Argentine Soccer, Wimbledon Tournament and NBA.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
TYC
12 m.: Argentine soccer, Barracas vs. Argentine Juniors
2.30 p.m.: Columbus vs. belgrade
5.30 pm: Workshops of Córdoba vs. Santa Fe Union
ESPN
5:30 p.m.: NBA, Heat vs. suns
7:30 p.m.: Magic vs. pacers
espn 2
5 am: Wimbledon Tournament day
STAR+
6 pm: soccer, from Brazil, Cuiabá vs. Bay
ESPN 4
7:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Hurricane
