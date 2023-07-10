Monday, July 10, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, July 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in Sports
Sports schedule for Monday, July 10

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Denver vs. Miami.

Denver vs. Miami.

Argentine Soccer, Wimbledon Tournament and NBA.

TYC
12 m.: Argentine soccer, Barracas vs. Argentine Juniors
2.30 p.m.: Columbus vs. belgrade
5.30 pm: Workshops of Córdoba vs. Santa Fe Union

ESPN
5:30 p.m.: NBA, Heat vs. suns
7:30 p.m.: Magic vs. pacers

espn 2
5 am: Wimbledon Tournament day

STAR+
6 pm: soccer, from Brazil, Cuiabá vs. Bay

ESPN 4
7:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Hurricane

