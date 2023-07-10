After a year and a half, the Netherlands is again without a cabinet. The VVD sharpened the asylum debate last week with an ultimatum: the family reunification of war refugees had to be limited. For both D66 and ChristenUnie that was a bridge too far. The breach of trust turned out to be irreparable on Friday, says chief of the Hague editorial Pim van den Dool. How could it come this far?

