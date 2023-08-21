Monday, August 21, 2023
Sports schedule for Monday, August 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Monday, August 21

Colombian soccer, Major League Soccer, Italy and England soccer.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. Eagles
7 p.m.: Millionaires vs. Once Caldas

espn 2
2:40 p.m.: Spanish soccer, Granada vs. Vallecano Ray

ESPN 3
11:30 a.m.: Italian soccer, Torino vs. Cagliari
1:45 p.m.: Bologna vs. Milan
5.30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Internacional vs. Strength
8:30 p.m.: Major League Baseball, Arizona vs. Texas

espn 2
2 p.m.: England soccer, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Sports

