Sports schedule for Monday, April 4

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Cycling.
Colombian football, Basque Country, Italy football.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 03, 2022, 09:57 PM
STAR +
9 a.m.: Charleston WTA day
10 a.m.: day of the WTA in Bogotá
1:45 p.m.: Italy football, Milan vs. Bologna
12 m.: Major Leagues, preparation, Yankees vs. Philis
3pm: puppies vs. White socks
WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
4pm: Colombian football, Cortuluá vs. Pasture
9pm: Eleven Caldas vs. Bucaramanga
ESPN3
11.30 a.m.: Italy football, Hellas vs. Genoa
2 pm: Spanish football, Real Sociedad vs. Spanish
ESPN2
2 p.m.: England football, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
8pm: NCAA basketball finals
COLOMBIAN SIGN
8:30 a.m.: stage of the Tour of the Basque Country
sports
April 03, 2022, 09:57 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Monday #April
Leave a Reply