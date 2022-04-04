Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Sports schedule for Monday, April 4

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 4, 2022
in Sports
Tour of Catalonia

Cycling.

Colombian football, Basque Country, Italy football.

STAR +
9 a.m.: Charleston WTA day
10 a.m.: day of the WTA in Bogotá
1:45 p.m.: Italy football, Milan vs. Bologna
12 m.: Major Leagues, preparation, Yankees vs. Philis
3pm: puppies vs. White socks

WIN SPORTS OR WIN SPORTS +
4pm: Colombian football, Cortuluá vs. Pasture
9pm: Eleven Caldas vs. Bucaramanga

ESPN3
11.30 a.m.: Italy football, Hellas vs. Genoa
2 pm: Spanish football, Real Sociedad vs. Spanish

ESPN2
2 p.m.: England football, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
8pm: NCAA basketball finals

COLOMBIAN SIGN
8:30 a.m.: stage of the Tour of the Basque Country

