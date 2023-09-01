Sports schedule for Friday, September 1

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Norris, left, after what happened.
Norris, left, after what happened.
Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, US Open.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Primera B, Boca Juniors vs. Real Soacha
WIN SPORTS +
6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. Envigado
8:10 p.m.: Tolima vs. Bucaramanga
STAR+
9:55 am: Formula 1 practice, Monza GP
11.30 am: Italian football, Sassuolo vs. Hellas
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. villarreal
3 pm: Almería vs. Celtic
ESPN
8.30 am: stage of the Tour of Spain
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Rome vs. Milan
2 p.m.: England soccer, Luton vs. West Ham
espn 2
10 am: US Open day
6 pm: US Open day
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #schedule #Friday #September
Leave a Reply