Friday, September 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Friday, September 1

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports schedule for Friday, September 1

Close


Close

Lando Norris - Max Verstappen

Norris, left, after what happened.

Norris, left, after what happened.

Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, US Open.

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: Primera B, Boca Juniors vs. Real Soacha

WIN SPORTS +
6:05 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. Envigado
8:10 p.m.: Tolima vs. Bucaramanga

STAR+
9:55 am: Formula 1 practice, Monza GP
11.30 am: Italian football, Sassuolo vs. Hellas
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. villarreal
3 pm: Almería vs. Celtic

ESPN
8.30 am: stage of the Tour of Spain
1:45 p.m.: Italy soccer, Rome vs. Milan
2 p.m.: England soccer, Luton vs. West Ham

espn 2
10 am: US Open day
6 pm: US Open day

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  MotoGP | Because Honda gives Marquez no choice but to leave it

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Friday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Colombia Selection: what was Néstor Lorenzo’s bet in the call-up? Analysis

Colombia Selection: what was Néstor Lorenzo's bet in the call-up? Analysis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result