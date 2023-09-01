The list came out Colombia selection And now yes, the start of the tie is just around the corner. On Thursday, the team will already be on the field, ready to face Venezuela. and the technician Nestor Lawrence He decided not to start inventing: he already has his base defined.

Lorenzo called 26 players. Of them, only four have not had minutes under his command and three were called up for the first time.

(What are the 5 ‘sticks’ of Lorenzo’s Colombian National Team call-up?) (Video: James Rodríguez missed a penalty and Sao Paulo was eliminated in the South American Cup)

The surprise

Richard Ríos, the surprising midfielder from Palmeiras who came to Brazil playing futsal and the pitch grew, and Jhon Córdoba, who is finally done justice after getting tired of scoring goals in Germany and Russia, are two of them.

The third is the great surprise of the announcement, and not because it is ‘new’: santiago arias returns to the National Team, almost three years after his last game, the one that made him stop dead in his career, precisely against Venezuela in Barranquilla.

Arias found continuity in Cincinnati, and Lorenzo, who knows him very well from the era of Jose Pekermanput it back on the key ring.

The Paisa soccer player is 30 years old. Photo: Instagram: @santiagoarias13

“I was left with the disappointment of having been able to enjoy the National Team a little more. This continues, that can happen to you, an injury. But now I am focused on my team, to continue growing, to continue with continuity. If a call is given, I’m happy,” Arias had told TIME in July.

Of the 18 players with the most minutes in the eight games that Lorenzo directed, 17 are on the list and the video released by the Federation. The only absent is Diego Valoyes, who still does not define his future. He had everything ready to go to Mexico and his transfer stopped.

Lorenzo had already shown in previous calls that for him the story weighs more than the moment. Like when he called James Rodríguez, when he hadn’t played for six months and just signed his contract with Olympiacos, a year ago.

more messages

Today, the DT once again shows enormous respect for careers, such as that of Rafael Santos Borré, his trusted striker, who is on the list despite not playing an official match since May; Yerry Mina, who has yet to make his official debut for Fiorentina; or the cases of James himself or Juan Fernando Quintero, who barely have their first minutes after a long inactivity, more than three months in the case of the first and five months in the second.

The other message that Lorenzo seems to leave is a call to attention to the players of the local League. There is only one on the list of 26, the goalkeeper Alvaro Monteroof Millonarios, who, in theory, will be a substitute for Vargas.

Álvaro Montero saved Jarlan’s penalty Photo: César Melgarejo/ The Weather @cesarmelgarejoa

He even preferred to call Devis Vasquezwho did not play for Milan and went on loan to Sheffield Wednesday, above Kevin Mier or José Luis Chunga.

The time for testing is over. Over the weekend, the team, with 11 survivors of the squad that played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, plus a Luis Diaz shining, begins a new path.

(Nelson Abadía breaks his silence after leaving the National Team: “I did not negotiate discipline”)