Friday, May 26, 2023
Sports schedule for Friday, May 26

May 26, 2023
Sports schedule for Friday, May 26


Under-20 World Cup, Giro d’Italia and Formula 1.

DIRECTV
6:30 am: stage of the Giro d’Italia
1 pm: U-20 World Cup, Ecuador vs. fiji
1 p.m.: Slovakia vs. USA
4 p.m.: Uzbekistan vs. Guatemala
4 p.m.: New Zealand vs. Argentina

STAR+
8:30 am: Formula 1, official practices of the Monaco Grand Prix.
1:30 p.m.: Italian soccer, Sampdoria vs. Sassuolo

Formula E | Vandoorne: "Gen3 challenges, but DS-Penske has winning DNA"

