He Italy spin This Friday will have its queen stage, which will set conditions and almost define the general classification. It will take place between Longarone and the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, of 183 km. ends where it won Louis Herrera in 1989.

There will be five mountain passes, the last one of the first category, 7.1 kilometers long and an average slope of 7.8 percent.

hard climbs

But before the faction will have more mountain crossings, like the Passo Giau, at 2,227 meters of altitude, 14 km at 5.7.

It is the queen day not only because of the route, because of what it can define, but because the cyclists will have a 5,000-meter drop, which will hurt.

For Colombian cycling it can be a good day. This time the objectives are not ahead, there is no fight for the first places of a refined general, but for the entry to the top 10 of the classification.

Einer Rubio It is clear to him that in his wake, pure strategy, endurance, without spending more than he should, he can enter that select group.

The boyacense of the team Movistar is just 37 seconds off 11th place in power to Bruno Armirail, who should give in this Friday.

“The queen stage is more favorable for my conditions. I just hope to wake up in good conditions and respond.”

Already Laurens de Plus He has it at one minute 11 seconds. And if we look at that his rival will be waiting to help his boss and leader, Geraint Thomas, well, the most normal thing is that Rubio goes up, surpasses him, as long as the Colombian does not pay the consequences of what has happened in the Giro and his Forces are not with you.

And the overall?



On Thursday, in the 161 km stage that finished in Val du Zoldo, won by Filippo Zana, those called to fight for the title had a good confrontation.



Cousin Roglic He recovered second place, the one that Joao Almeida gave up, who was the loser, but who at the same time saved what could have been a catastrophe in the last instance.

Thomas ‘went by car’, as he helped Roglic distance Almeida, but with the Slovenian he did not lose and kept the pink shirt for another day on his 37th birthday.

This Friday is not to be missed, the day will be hard and the show is to be followed closely.

