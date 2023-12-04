You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The cups are played in Germany, Italy and Spain. There is a league in England.
ESPN
3 PM England Soccer, Luton Town vs. Arsenal.
ESPN 2
2:20 PM Wolverhampton vs. Burnley.
STAR+
2:45 PM German soccer, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg.
3 PM Italian soccer, Lazio vs. Genoa.
DIRECTV
3 PM Soccer from Spain, Arosa vs. Valencia.
8 PM Conmebol legends matches.
