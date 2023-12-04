France | The small plane made an emergency landing in the suburbs of Paris

No bystanders were injured in the accident.

Small a twin-engine plane had to make an emergency landing in the southern suburbs of Paris, says BBC. The three people on board the plane were rushed to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening, local authorities say. No bystanders were injured in the accident.

French Minister of Transport Clément Beaune according to the plane had to land in Villejuif due to an engine failure. The area is located about seven kilometers from the center of Paris.

According to the BBC, local media reports that there was an approximately 80-year-old flight instructor and two passengers in their twenties on board the plane.

According to media reports, the plane made an emergency landing on the road, after which it crashed into the wall of an apartment building. The speed of the plane finally stopped in the garden in the backyard of the apartment building. The plane’s fuselage was crushed in the impact, and parts of it flew onto the roof of a nearby garage. The plane’s tail and wings also suffered severe damage.

According to the BBC, the plane took off from the city of Rouen and was supposed to land at the small airport of Toussus-le-Noble. The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.