Strawberries, orange and lemon, whipped cream, sponge cakes, caramel, marzipan, vanilla, jelly, ice cream, sorbets… Six homemade classics that parade through restaurant menus, so classic that they even have a retro touch. Desserts that transport you to a world of colors, of childhood summers, of simple and longed-for flavors that never go out of style.

egg custard

Also know as creme me carameit custard pudding, is a pastry classic made with egg, milk and sugar cooked in a bain-marie. Its origin dates back to the Roman Empire and it spread as a restaurant dessert during the 20th century. It can often be found flavored with vanilla or combined with other ingredients, such as cheese and dulce de leche.

Ingredients For six servings 750 milliliters of whole milk

6 eggs

125 grams of sugar plus another 100 grams of sugar for the caramel

4 tablespoons of water

A few drops of lemon juice Instructions 1. Mix the milk together with the eggs and sugar, beat with a whisk until the lumps dissolve well. Prepare the caramel by heating the sugar over low heat together with the water and the lemon, stirring constantly until a silky and golden finish is achieved. We caramelize the bottoms of our flaneras and fill with the flan mixture. Bake in the oven at 190 degrees in a bain-marie for between 45 and 60 minutes. Let cool completely and refrigerate for at least a couple of hours before unmolding. We serve with fresh fruit or in syrup and whipped cream.

Strawberry tart

the ichigo shortcake It is a dessert of Franco-Anglo-Saxon origin that has become popular especially in recent decades in Japan, where it is a classic. The base is a Genoese sponge cake, which does not contain yeast, but owes its sponginess to the beaten egg white. The filling is whipped cream and fresh strawberries, making it a light and sweet dessert in its proper measure.

Ingredients 4 medium eggs

120 grams of flour (loose, pastry)

100 grams of sugar

a pinch of salt

200 milliliters of whipping cream (35% MG)

30 grams of icing sugar

strawberries and food coloring

princess cake

The princessstarta It is a Swedish cake with alternating layers of sponge cake, pastry cream and raspberry jam, filled with whipped cream and a marzipan icing.

Ingredients For the cake 4 eggs

120g. Of flour

100g of sugar

a pinch of salt For the pastry cream 250 ml of milk

2 egg yolks

50g of sugar

25g cornstarch Others 200 ml of whipping cream

30g icing sugar

Raspberry marmalade

marzipan paste

marzipan paste

Colorant.

Jelly Fruits

Gelatin desserts became popular in the 1950s. A fun way to eat fruit, easy to prepare, with a wide variety of flavor and color combinations.

Ingredients For four servings 12 sheets of neutral gelatin

Fruit to taste (strawberries, peach…)

200 ml of water

1 lemon

1 spoon of sugar

1/2 cup of condensed milk

4 tablespoons of milk

Whipped cream

Maraschino cherries for garnish Instructions 1. We hydrate the gelatin sheets in cold water for 5 minutes. Heat a saucepan with the water, the juice of a lemon and a tablespoon of sugar. When it starts to boil, we remove and dissolve 8 of the 12 hydrated gelatin sheets. In another saucepan, we heat the milk and the condensed milk, once it boils we dissolve the other 4 sheets. Pour a couple of tablespoons of the first mixture into the molds and chill in the fridge for 10 minutes. Once solidified, add a few more tablespoons of liquid and a few cubes of peach and cool. We repeat the process for the third layer, this time with strawberry pieces. We finished filling the mold with the condensed milk mixture and let it cool for at least an hour before unmolding and decorating.

Iced orange and lemon

This nostalgic dessert will surely take many back to their childhood summers. It is based on a brilliant idea: to use the peel of the citrus produced in the recipe as a container to present them individually.

Ingredients For the orange and raspberry sorbet 3 oranges

200g raspberries

200g of sugar

1 egg white Lemon and mango sorbet 3 lemons

1 handle

200g of sugar

1 egg white Instructions 1. Cut the upper third of two oranges and empty them with a spoon. Grate the skin of the third and squeeze the juice. Pour both things into a saucepan along with the sugar and heat until it dissolves. In a glass we crush the pulp, the juice with the skin and the dissolved sugar and the raspberries. Strain and reserve the mixture in the freezer. We mount an egg white and incorporate it into the preparation before it is completely frozen (after 30 or 40 minutes). Freeze again for at least 3 hours and serve the sorbet inside the orange peels. For the lemon and mango sorbet, we follow the same process substituting orange for lemon and raspberries for mango.

floating ice cream

known as ice cream soda, is a refreshing dessert-shake of American origin that combines the creaminess of ice cream with the effervescent flavor of a soft drink. This version has carbonated water and a touch of Blue Curaçao, which adds sweetness and orange flavor, but it can perfectly be made with cola, lemon soda or Ginger Beer.

Ingredients Blue Curacao

Carbonated water

Vanilla ice cream

Maraschino cherries and ice Instructions 1. Pour a splash of Blue Curaçao into a glass with a lot of ice (the amount will depend on how sweet you want it, a couple of fingers is enough). Next, we fill with carbonated water up to the edge of the glass. We serve a scoop of ice cream on top topped with a Maraschino cherry and a straw to stir well before enjoying.