Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Tuesday, August 29, 2023

August 29, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Tuesday, August 29, 2023

camila osorio

Camila Osorio in her game in Rome.

Camila Osorio in her game in Rome.

Camila Osorio and Daniel Galán play at the US Open.

ESPN
8:30 AM Tour of Spain, stage 4.
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Qualifying, Galatasaray vs. Mold.
4:45 PM Libertadores Cup, International vs. Bolivar.
7 PM Copa Sudamericana, Estudiantes LP vs. Corinthians.

ESPN2
10 AM US Open, first round.

ESPN4
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Qualifying, Young Boys vs. Maccabi Haifa.

STAR+
1:45 PM UEFA Champions League, Classification, Panathinaikos vs. Braga.
2 PM Carabao Cup, Salford vs. LeedsUnited.

ESPN Bonus
9 PM MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks.

SPORTS

See also  Edson Álvarez is disappointed not to go to Chelsea

