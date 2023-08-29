An exotic animal farm in Michigan will hand over some 150 exotic animals, including kinkajous, kangaroos, porcupines, foxes, prairie dogs, ground squirrels as well as endangered ring-tailed lemurs, following a plea bargain from United States.

The Department of Justice reported on Monday that it filed the agreement in federal court to settle the complaint against Zachery Keeler’s company, known as Even Keel Exotics LLC, accused of violating the Endangered Species (ESA) laws and of Animal Welfare (AWA).

As part of the settlement, Keeler further agreed never to buy, sell, or otherwise engage in trade related to

animals regulated by the AWA, and do not apply for a new license or registration under said law.

The complaint alleges that Keeler violated the ESA by illegally and prematurely removing a baby ring-tailed lemur from its mother to interact with the public, and then attempted to sell it for $3,500.

Keeler allegedly violated the AWA by failing to provide potable water, safe and sanitary conditions and facilities for his animals, or access to inspectors from the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) so they could ensure the health and well-being of your animals.

“The Animal Welfare Act and the Endangered Species Act are important tools in protecting our most vulnerable species,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Division of Environment and Natural Resources.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Keel Exotics violated the minimum care requirements of the

animals in his possession, failed to provide required access to inspectors, and unlawfully harmed a baby lemur, a protected endangered species.

