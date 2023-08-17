Thursday, August 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, August 17, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, August 17, 2023

Close


Close

millionaires

Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.

Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.

Millonarios plays in the Colombia Cup.

ESPN3
10 AM Cincinnati ATP round of 16.
6 PM Cincinnati WTA round of 16.

ESPN Bonus
1 PM Golf, BMW Championship, first lap.

STAR+
1 PM MLB, Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners.
7 PM Concacaf Central American Cup, CD Águila vs. Diriangen FC.
9 PM Motagua vs. Olancho FC.

WIN SPORTS
6 PM Colombia Cup, Bucaramanga vs. millionaires.
​6 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. DIM.
8:30 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Cali America.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Colombia #Thursday #August

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
My Hero Academia: liz_joestar’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay doesn’t have to show off

My Hero Academia: liz_joestar's Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay doesn't have to show off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result