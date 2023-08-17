My hero academia is for many a favorite manga/anime series and the reason is of course the long list of high quality characters. Among the best are probably the characters of the class of the protagonist. Now, we can see for example the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by liz_joestar.

liz_joestar offers us its Momo Yaoyoru cosplay with a lightened version of her heroine costume. Recall that the young woman has the ability to create any object from her skin, as long as she knows its structure. In fact, her power is based above all on study.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by liz_joestar? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?