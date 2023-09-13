Wednesday, September 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for Wednesday, September 13

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for Wednesday, September 13

Close


Close

Marlins

Miami Marlins players.

Miami Marlins players.

Colombian soccer Vuelta a España, Major Leagues.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Pereira vs. Grass
5:45 pm: Chicó vs. Santa Fe
6:10 pm: Jaguars vs. America
8:20 pm: National vs. Equity

STAR+
5:30 pm: Major Leagues, Phillies vs. Braves
7:30 pm: Brazilian soccer, Flamengo vs. Paranaense
7:30 pm: International vs. Sao Paulo

ESPN
8:30 am: stage of the Vuelta a España

MLB
Channel 680
3:10 pm: Angels vs. sailors
6:40 pm: Marlins vs. Brewers
Channel 681
12:10 pm: Angels vs. sailors
6:10 pm: Athletics vs. Astros

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Wednesday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Branko horoscope today 13 September 2023: predictions sign by sign

Branko horoscope today 13 September 2023: predictions sign by sign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result