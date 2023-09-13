Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Head of NATO or would you prefer to be the head of the EU? Ursula von der Leyen has so far not let herself be looked at. Now there is an important speech.

Strasbourg – Around nine months before the next European elections EU-Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is increasingly confronted with questions about her future plans. Now she wants it CDU-Politician will give her annual State of the Union speech in the European Parliament this Wednesday. It is eagerly awaited whether she will give any hints about a possible candidacy. It is the last speech on the state of the EU before the European elections in June 2024.

In order to be able to remain at the head of the EU Commission for another five years, von der Leyen would, as things currently stand, have to be nominated as the top candidate of the European EPP party family for the European elections. In addition to the German CDU and CSU, this includes the Austrian ÖVP, the Italian Forza Italia and Spain’s conservative People’s Party PP.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) during the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi on September 5, 2023. © Simon Maina/AFP

NATO Secretary General instead of EU boss: Will von der Leyen accept a loss of power?

So far, von der Leyen has publicly avoided all questions about a possible second term in office. One possible reason is that the 64-year-old doesn’t want to start the election campaign now, but wants to push ahead with important EU projects for a few more months. But there is also speculation that the US government in particular would like her to be Jens Stoltenberg’s successor as NATO Secretary General and she still wants to keep this option open. The Norwegian wants to finally resign from his position after the next major alliance summit in Washington in the summer of 2024.

As a former defense minister, von der Leyen is considered a possible ideal candidate for the top job. At the same time, however, a job change would probably ultimately result in a loss of power. As President of the Commission, the German is currently in charge of around 32,000 employees and is responsible for new EU legislative proposals. She also sits at the table as an EU representative at almost all major international summits such as the G7 or G20.

Stoltenberg’s job, on the other hand, is “only” that of a secretary general, who is primarily responsible for mediating between the different interests of the member states and representing NATO in the public. The number of employees on NATO’s international staff was recently only given as around 1,000 civilian and 500 military.

NATO: All members and expansion rounds View photo series

Before speech on the state of the EU: von der Leyen is keeping her options open

What has been announced so far is that von der Leyen wants to “explain the top priorities and flagship initiatives for the coming year” in her State of the Union speech. It is unclear whether the speech will also be an application for a new term of office. According to a senior Commission official, the aim is to support war-torn Ukraine as well as the fight against illegal migration and climate change. Another important point is likely to be the EU’s competitiveness and the question of how we can become more independent when it comes to critical raw materials.

The State of the Union speech is given every year in September by the President of the EU Commission in the European Parliament. It is based on the State of the Union address, which is considered one of the most important speeches by the US President.

A possible further term of office for von der Leyen is supported by the CDU leadership, among others. “She has our support if she is willing to do so,” said party leader Friedrich Merz in April after a presidium meeting. Left parliamentary group leader Martin Schirdewan criticized von der Leyen and accused her of having achieved too little during her term in office. Von der Leyen said at the time about the question of running again that she had not yet made her decision. For them, it is important that the EU institutions work as one in these critical times. (nak/dpa)