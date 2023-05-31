Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 31, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia Sub-20 National Team
Cristian Alvarez
Colombia Sub-20 team
The Colombian U-20 team plays, Millionaires vs. America and it is the day of the Europa League final.
ESPN2
4 AM Roland Garros, second round.
ESPN3
4 AM Roland Garros, second round.
ESPN
1:45 PM Europa League Final, Sevilla vs. Rome.
ESPN Bonus
8 PM NHL, Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Night.
WIN SPORTS+
6:15 PM Colombian soccer, Boyacá Chicó vs. Medellin.
8:30 PM America de Cali vs. millionaires.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
12:30 PM U-20 World Cup, Brazil vs. Tunisia.
12:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Slovakia.
1 PM Saudi Arabia Soccer, Al Nassr vs. Al Fateh.
4 PM Sub-20 World Cup, Argentina vs. Nigeria
4 PM England vs. Italy.
STAR+
8:50 AM Women’s Volleyball Nations League, Serbia vs. USA.
11:50 a.m. South Korea vs. Türkiye
9 PM Concacaf Champions League Final, León vs. The Angels.
