Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 31, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 31, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Wednesday, May 31, 2023


Colombia Sub-20 National Team

Cristian Alvarez

Colombia Sub-20 team

The Colombian U-20 team plays, Millionaires vs. America and it is the day of the Europa League final.

ESPN2
4 AM Roland Garros, second round.

ESPN3
4 AM Roland Garros, second round.

ESPN
1:45 PM Europa League Final, Sevilla vs. Rome.

ESPN Bonus
8 PM NHL, Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Night.

WIN SPORTS+
​6:15 PM Colombian soccer, Boyacá Chicó vs. Medellin.
8:30 PM America de Cali vs. millionaires.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​12:30 PM U-20 World Cup, Brazil vs. Tunisia.
12:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Slovakia.
1 PM Saudi Arabia Soccer, Al Nassr vs. Al Fateh.
4 PM Sub-20 World Cup, Argentina vs. Nigeria
4 PM England vs. Italy.

STAR+
8:50 AM Women’s Volleyball Nations League, Serbia vs. USA.
11:50 a.m. South Korea vs. Türkiye
9 PM Concacaf Champions League Final, León vs. The Angels.

