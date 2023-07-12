Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Sports programming for this Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Colombia

Tour de France

Tour de France, stage 10.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Tour de France, stage 10.

The actions of Wimbledon and the Tour de France follow.

ESPN
7 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 11.
7 PM Independent Medellin vs. San Lorenzo.

ESPN3
7 AM Wimbledon, quarterfinals.

ESPN Bonus
3 PM NBA Summer League, Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.
5 PM Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors.
9 PM Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers.

STAR+
4 PM Women’s Volleyball, Nations League, Poland vs. Germany.

ESPN2
7 PM South American Cup, Sporting Cristal vs. Emelec.

