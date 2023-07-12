The biggest season of sales of Soriana has arrived this year. Is about Julio Regalado that brings with it discounts in technology, home, appliances and other departments of the largest supermarket store.

Soriana recently revealed that he has a great sale on the Samsung Galaxy S23 device, which has reduced its price by approximately 22% and you can purchase from $19,990.00 pesos.

It is through the official Soriana platform where you can find this wonderful high-end device, considered a Samsung flagship for being the manufacturer’s most luxurious device.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23?

He Samsung Galaxy S23 You can buy it by accessing the Soriana virtual store and typing in the search engine “Samsung Galaxy S23+ 6.6 Pulg 256GB Beige Unlocked”.

When making the Soriana purchase you have the option to make the purchase in cash or months without interest with participating bank cards. In this case, the store offers the possibility of acquiring the equipment at 36 months of $555.28 pesos.

Features Samsung Galaxy S23

Screen: 6.1-inch 2X AMOLED, 2,340 x 1,080 pixel FHD+ resolution with 120Hz return rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Main camera: Multiple of (50 Mpx f/1.8 OIS, 10 Mpx f/2.4 OIS 3x, 12 Mpx f/2.2)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 3,900 mAh with 15W fast charge

Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the most iconic cell phones from the Korean manufacturer. This stands out for offering the best in technology, as it offers a perfect balance between power and storage.

In addition, it has an incredible photography section, its sensor is designed to optimize the capture of incredible photos and videos even in low light, creating “Nightography”, thanks to its epic 50 MP camera. If you want other purchase options on Amazon you can also find the Samsung Galaxy S23 doing in CLICK HERE in the link.