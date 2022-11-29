Sports programming for this Tuesday, November 29

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Senegal vs. Netherlands.
Senegal vs. Netherlands.
The World Cup in Qatar and the NBA steal all the limelight.
November 28, 2022, 10:25 PM
STAR+
2:30 PM Final of the Argentine Polo Open, El Overo vs. Our land.
6 PM NBA G League, Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Cleveland Change.
7:30 PM NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors.
7:30 p.m. NHL, Philadelphia vs. New York.
8:20 PM Australia Cricket, Australia vs. West Indies.
10 PM NBA, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
10 AM Qatar World Cup, Netherlands vs. Qatar.
10 AM Ecuador vs. Senegal.
2 PM Iran vs. USA
2 PM Wales vs. England
CARACOL TV / RCN TV
2 PM Wales vs. England
WIN SPORTS+
Promotion Tournament, Quindio vs. Huila.
SPORTS
November 28, 2022, 10:25 PM





