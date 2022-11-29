Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Sports programming for this Tuesday, November 29

November 29, 2022
Qatar World Cup 2022

Senegal vs. Netherlands.

Senegal vs. Netherlands.

The World Cup in Qatar and the NBA steal all the limelight.

STAR+
2:30 PM Final of the Argentine Polo Open, El Overo vs. Our land.
6 PM NBA G League, Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Cleveland Change.
7:30 PM NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors.
7:30 p.m. NHL, Philadelphia vs. New York.
8:20 PM Australia Cricket, Australia vs. West Indies.
10 PM NBA, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
10 AM Qatar World Cup, Netherlands vs. Qatar.
10 AM Ecuador vs. Senegal.
2 PM Iran vs. USA
2 PM Wales vs. England

CARACOL TV / RCN TV
2 PM Wales vs. England

WIN SPORTS+
Promotion Tournament, Quindio vs. Huila.

SPORTS

