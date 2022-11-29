Captured APU fighter Masyuk found a video with drug use

Some Ukrainian military use drugs in the war zone. This is evidenced by the video and photographs that were found at the captive soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Volodymyr Masyuk, reports RIA News.

Private Masyuk, a native of Transcarpathia, who served in the 120th separate reconnaissance battalion and was captured near Artemivsk, said that drug addiction was common in his unit. According to him, out of 11 people, two constantly used drugs, the rest – from time to time.

A photograph was also found on Masyuk’s phone, in which the fighters stand with the flags of the United States and Ukraine. “A friend sent me pictures with the Americans when they were in training,” he explained. According to Masyuk, the footage was taken in the 184th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military suspected soldiers of the 92nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of using narcotic or psychotropic substances. According to Russian soldiers, the Ukrainians are attacking positions in the Kharkiv region under the influence of something.