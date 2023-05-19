Friday, May 19, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, May 19, 2023

May 19, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, May 19, 2023


NBA, cycling, golf and international soccer.

ESPN3
8 AM WTA 1,000 in Rome, semifinals.

CLARO SPORTS
​7:30 AM Women’s Tour of Burgos, second stage.

TV SNAIL
8 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 13.

ESPN2
12 M. Golf, PGA Championship, Second Round.

STAR+
1:20 PM Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Wolfsburg.
1:30 PM Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Monza.

ESPN
2 PM Ligue 1, Lyon vs. Monaco.
7:15 PM Argentina Soccer, Argentinos Juniors. vs. Boca Juniors.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. miami heat.

