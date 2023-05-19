The grand finale of Miss Peru 2023 took place this Thursday, May 18 in a special edition of “This is war” with a result that has caused talk. Finally, Camila Escribens was crowned as the brand new successor to Alessia Rovegno and as the new person in charge of representing our country in the next Miss Universe.

Social networks did not ignore this event by criticizing not only its organization, but also the results. Many pointed out that the contest already had everything set up, so it did not generate great expectations among viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: Camila Escribens wins Miss Peru 2023 and will represent the country in Miss Universe

Magaly Medina questions the result of Miss Peru

As it was expected, Magaly Medina He also ruled on Miss Peru 2023 and joined the criticism against said event. However, her main questioning was towards Camila Escribns, considering that she did not deserve her crown as the most beautiful woman in the country and that they ended up giving it to her as a kind of consolation for participating in previous editions.

“They recycle them here, right? In “This is war”, which I don’t know what it has to do with it, the new Miss Peru was chosen. There were two finalists, I really liked Suheyn Cipriani, but Camila Escribens was owed the crown four years ago. So, the poor thing was waiting, ”she began.

Likewise, Magaly Medina recalled that Camila Escribens was second runner-up in Miss Peru 2019 and that she was involved in a media scandal with Ángela Grados.

#Magaly #criticizes #election #Camila #Escribns #Peru #quotThey #owed #crown #years #agoquot