The unexpected death of Talina Fernandez She has had an impact on the world of entertainment in Mexico, since she was a very famous lady, respected and admired for her journalistic work for many years.

Talina Fernández was admired because she was a lady who spoke several languages, she had a perfect command of any subject, whether it was entertainment, the police, economics or another, she also had a overwhelming personality that made her succeed.

On social networks, several anecdotes told by celebrities and non-celebrities come to light, since he had contact with many people, who have regretted his death that occurred in CDMX this Wednesday, June 28 due to leukemia.

What perhaps few people know is that TAlina Fernandez it was not the real name of this distinguished lady. The name with which she was baptized was Catalina María del Sagrado Corazón Fernández-Veró Vela.

Regarding his nickname ‘The lady of good saying’In the program “Sale el sol” she once recounted that when she worked on the program “Noche a noche” it was the producer Luis de Llano who put her that way.

“Luis de Llano Macedo knew that I did not speak Anglicisms, so he said: ‘Well, let her be the lady of good speech'”, this happened when she was 34 years old and was already known for her work on Mexican television.

In the early 70’s, Talina Fernandez met the late television presenter and producer Raul Astorwho invited her to be part of the variety show ‘La cosquilla’, she would later meet Juan ‘El Gallo’ Calderón and together they worked on other television projects.

Talina Fernández in an image of her younger years. Instagram photo

Talina Fernandez She grew artistically and journalistically speaking, as she became an actress and was able to participate in soap operas such as ‘Muchachita’ and ‘Tenías que ser tú’, among others.

Talina Fernández is recognized as one of the best journalists that Mexico has produced, she was able to earn the respect and admiration of the public as such and her memory will surely last through the decades.