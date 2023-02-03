about Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ Lopez this year has been awesome. It is that not even kryptonite, the fictitious material that manages to reduce the energies of the superhero who disguises himself as the journalist from the newspaper El Planeta Clark Kent, defeats him, it is impossible, he is right, he destroys everything.

It is 34 days into 2023 and López already has four victories: the general of the Clásica de Villeta, a stage and the title of the Vuelta a San Juan and, on Thursday, the gold medal of the elite individual time trial of the Nationals of Cycling. Awesome!

But the worst, well, the best for him and his team, Team Medellin, is that it will continue long. Here, ‘Superman’ is from another planet. It seems that his body of steel, his enormous strength and his fast pedaling are impossible to beat.

Is the best

López demonstrated in Bucaramanga that he is the best runner in the country, in the ‘local league’: in the 43.2-kilometre time trial in Bucaramanga He pulverized the clock, left his rivals scattered, that layer made him ‘fly over the asphalt’ to win his second medal in this contest, after the silver he obtained in the same test in 2019, when he escorted in the classification to Egan Bernal.

He flew over his machine, with the 54-tooth chainring that his partner recommended. Oscar Seville and he put his other partner in the Medellín group, Walter Vargas, silver, one minute 12 seconds. And to the bronze Rodrigo Contreras, 2 min 08 s. Tremendous!

Vargas told before the competition to TIME that the race was for a climber like Bernal –who did not run–, Daniel Martinez or López himself, and he was not wrong.

Those 15 km of hard slopes at the end of the test left a ‘chrono’ sentenced in which López painted the faces of his rivals and ‘puts Colombian cycling in check’ because, apparently, the season paints to be a monologue .

The great favourite, Martínez, who was defending the title, succumbed, he gave up with the Boyacá native for 3 min 8 s, a long time, but the change of bicycle that he had to make almost made him lose his place at the start of the track, he could not find the right place again. usual pedal stroke and was left off the podium.

Miguel Ángel Supermán López, national time trial champion.

López, 28, does his job, getting on the bike, pedaling, winning, smashing others to pieces.

It’s not his fault that he’s the best. While the issue of his name being in a court of Caceres (Spain) Investigating the Operation Ilex doping plot, López does his thing, raising his arms and getting on the podiums. He has no other.

He continues to show that he has the level to run in EuropeBut the doors have been closed.

He has dominated the season and will continue to do so, there is no runner in the country that will put him against the wall, there is no Lex Luthor, the supervillain who puts the superhero in check.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel