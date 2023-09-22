Sports programming for Saturday, September 23

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Max Verstappen, Formula 1 driver.
RED BULL CONTENT POOL
Max Verstappen, Formula 1 driver.
Colombian soccer, Italian soccer, England, Formula 1.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. Eagles
8:20 pm: America vs. National
WIN SPORTS
6 pm: first B, Real Cartagena vs. Quindío
ESPN
7 am: Spanish football, Girona vs. Majorca
9 am: England football, Manchester City vs. Nottingham
11:30 am: Spanish football, Barcelona vs. Celtic
2 pm: England football, Burnley vs. Manchester United
4:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Lanus
DIRECTV
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Seville
ESPN 3
8 am: Italian soccer, Milan vs. Hello
11 am: Sassuolo vs. Juventus
3 pm: Laver Tennis Cup
STAR+
1:45 pm: Italian soccer, Lazio vs. monza
11:50 pm: Formula 1, Japanese Grand Prix
ESPN 2
8.30 am: German football, Bayern Munich vs. Bochum
TYC
2 pm: Argentina soccer, Gimnasia vs. rosary beads
7 pm: Hurricane vs. Velez
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Saturday #September