Saturday, September 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for Saturday, September 23

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for Saturday, September 23

Close


Close

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Formula 1 driver.

Photo:

RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Max Verstappen, Formula 1 driver.

Colombian soccer, Italian soccer, England, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. Eagles
8:20 pm: America vs. National

WIN SPORTS
6 pm: first B, Real Cartagena vs. Quindío

ESPN
7 am: Spanish football, Girona vs. Majorca
9 am: England football, Manchester City vs. Nottingham
11:30 am: Spanish football, Barcelona vs. Celtic
2 pm: England football, Burnley vs. Manchester United
4:30 pm: Argentine soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Lanus

DIRECTV
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Osasuna vs. Seville

ESPN 3
8 am: Italian soccer, Milan vs. Hello
11 am: Sassuolo vs. Juventus
3 pm: Laver Tennis Cup

STAR+
1:45 pm: Italian soccer, Lazio vs. monza
11:50 pm: Formula 1, Japanese Grand Prix

ESPN 2
8.30 am: German football, Bayern Munich vs. Bochum

TYC
2 pm: Argentina soccer, Gimnasia vs. rosary beads
7 pm: Hurricane vs. Velez

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Sports #programming #Saturday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The US noticed Zelensky’s disappointment with his visit to Washington

The US noticed Zelensky's disappointment with his visit to Washington

Recommended

No Result
View All Result