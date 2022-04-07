Sports Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Women should not compete in women’s sport – “I think it makes sense”

An organization representing sexual minorities overthrew the British prime minister’s view of a ban on transnational women.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson says transgender women should not be allowed to compete at women’s sporting events.

“I don’t think biological men should compete in female sports. It may be controversial to say that, but I think it makes sense, ”Johnson said In an interview with the BBC.

“If I have a conflict with some because of my opinion, then I have to find out. I don’t mean not to be sympathetic to people who want to change their gender. It is important that we give all our support and love to the people who make such decisions. ”

According to Johnson, such matters cannot be conveniently resolved by a single amendment to the law.

Stonewall, a sexual minority charity, responded to Johnson’s comments.

“Transgender people deserve the same opportunities as everyone else to enjoy the sport and a categorical ban on transgender people from competing would be fundamentally wrong,” Stonewall said in a statement.

The debate about transgender women in sports has been the focus of recent times transgender cyclist Emily Bridgesin about.

According to Stonewall, “top sports dominate these debates,” but transgender people are also underrepresented at the hobby level, where “they are left out”.