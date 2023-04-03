Professional baseball in the United States began to apply a series of rules from this 2023 campaign aimed at reducing the so-called junk time. The objective is to improve the rhythm of the game.

Regulations such as the clock pitching or larger bases, which have been present in the minor leagues for several seasons, have reached the Major Leagues. Although it is difficult to determine the true impact of this regulation with only a few days of the championship underway, it seems that the adaptation is progressing well.

The season is also marked by an entertaining fight for the title. The Houston Astros, who defend the crown, maintain a good block to aspire to the double. San Diego, Atlanta or the Mets are other squads to consider.