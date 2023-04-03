In 2023, more than 2.4 thousand km of electrical and over 300 km of heating networks will be built and reconstructed in Moscow. On Sunday, April 2, it was reported on website metropolitan city hall.

As Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin noted, the city authorities pay close attention to the state of the city’s engineering infrastructure. For its smooth functioning, large-scale work is carried out. In 2023, it is planned to build and reconstruct more than 2.4 thousand power grids, during the work, specialists will install new charging stations for electric buses, electric cars and floating berths, as well as provide power supply to the objects of the renovation fund, festival venues, etc., writes the city news agency “Moscow”.

In addition, more than 300 km of heating networks will be built and reconstructed in the capital. RIAMO. In preparation for the next heating season, specialists will conduct hydraulic and temperature tests, which help to identify unreliable areas in advance and carry out repairs, the site notes. aif.ru. At the same time, hot water will be turned off only for 10 days, clarifies NSN.

Also in Moscow, they continue to equip heating points with a remote control system, due to which problem areas are automatically detected. More than 6.8 thousand heating points have already been equipped with the system.

In addition, by the end of the year, 167 km of water pipelines, 112 km of sewerage and 20.6 km of drainage networks will be put in order in the capital. Most of the work will be carried out using trenchless methods. “Moscow 24”.

March 28 TV channel “360” reported that Mosoblenergo had begun preparations for the thunderstorm season in the Moscow Region. By April 28, power engineers will assess the condition of overhead lines and transformers, as well as overvoltage protection equipment, grounding of lightning protection cables and supports.

After that, the specialists will clean the insulators of switchgears and power lines in areas of high air pollution from factory emissions and along highways.

The thunderstorm season will begin in May and last until November.

In December, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that the number of accidents on the peninsula’s electrical networks in 2022 decreased by 5-7% compared to last year’s figure.

Aksyonov specified that more than 300 backup sources of power supply were constantly available on the peninsula.