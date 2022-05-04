Sports history The jersey used by Maradona in the “Hand of God” match was sold at a record price – “An important part of 20th century history”

None of the sports memorabilia has paid as much as Diego Maradona’s old jersey.

Of the deceased football legend Diego Maradonan the jersey from the famous “God’s Hand” match was sold at the Sotheby’s auction at a world record price. EUR 8.8 million was paid for the shirt, which is the highest amount paid for any sports-related memorabilia.

Maradona wore a jersey when he scored two goals against England in the 1986 World Cup.

At the auction, the jersey was sought after by seven bidders. The auction ended on Wednesday morning, the Sotheby’s auction said.

“A historic jersey is not only a memento of an important historical sporting event, but also an important part of 20th century history,” Sotheby’s Director of Modern Collection Brahm Wachter said in a statement after the deal, according to news agency AFP.

“This is arguably the most famous jersey that has ever been auctioned, so it’s only fitting that it now holds a record of sporting goods,” Wachter said.

The shirt had been held by the opposing midfielder Steve Hodgewho exchanged shirts with Maradona after England lost 1-2 goals.

According to Maradona’s daughter, the jersey auctioned would have been the shirt Maradona wore in the unpainted opening period, not the shirt Maradona wore when he scored two goals in the second period. Sotheby assured them they had the right shirt.

The previous sales record for a used jersey was Babe Ruthin using a baseball shirt sold for € 5.3 million in 2019.