From double zero to double

A year ago Red Bull in Bahrain was licking its wounds. In fact, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had to raise the white flag at the end of the race held in Sakhir due to identifiable problems between the tank and the petrol. A double zero that did not prevent the Milton Keynes team from obtaining 17 victories in the following 21 races. This year however, after having impressed in the tests and signed the front row in qualifying, the RB19 responded to the appeal in its specialty, the race, won by Max Verstappen with more than ten seconds ahead of his box mate Sergio Perez. A brace that delivers the maximum points available to the Anglo-Austrian team.

Strategy with double soft rubber

Red Bull unlike Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin has traveled two race stints with the soft tyre, then concluding with the hard compound tested in FP3 without obtaining great results. The RB19 therefore prefers the softer compounds and proved to be very kind with them in the race, a tactic also used by Alexander Albon, who was very good at bringing Williams to tenth position, thus seizing a precious point.

The words of Christian Horner to the microphones of Sky Sports F1

“It was a great start for us, we controlled the race and the pace in the race was what we focused on. The riders did a great job, they followed a good strategy, the tire degradation was low and that gives you so many options. Doing the maximum amount of points for us is a great start to the season. All too easy? No, it’s never simple. It may sound simple, but underneath the surface it’s much more difficult. Verstappen perfect and in confidence? He’s one with the car, he’s in total confidence, he manages the tires amazingly and he did a great job today but also Checo, pace-wise, was right there with Max. at home maximum points, we didn’t do the fast lap, but we gladly concede. Next race? Will the situation change? Of course, we’ve only seen the cars here for now, let’s see how it goes in Jeddah and how it goes in Australia and after that it will be easier to analyze the strengths and weaknesses. This circuit has quite unique asphalt and so we don’t take anything for granted.”

That Aston Martin resemblance

Helmut Marko had previously stated that the Red Bull technicians who arrived at Aston Martin must have had an excellent memory in putting into practice elements introduced at Milton Keynes also at Silverstone. Christian Horner complimenting Alonso defined a car “familiar” the Aston Martin AMR23: “Alonso and Aston Martin? Am I surprised? Not exactly, The car looks familiar to us and Fernando is a great driver, congratulations also to Lance for racing after his injury, he deserves great respect for racing with a broken wrist. Seeing Fernando like this get on the podium at 41 fighting and racing like this makes us all feel good, we are all his fans”.