Sports films Granit Rushiti, who plays Zlatan Ibrahimovic, never wanted to be an actor: “I thought what the hell this is really”

Oman from the footsteps of an idol to his shoes. That’s what the Swede became like Granite Rushitin the road, though he had never been able to think of it.

Rushiti plays the second starring football star Zlatan Ibrahimovićista in the film I, Zlatan.

Granit Rushiti, who plays 17-year-old Zlatan, is like a role model, and there’s no appeal in football skills either, but the 22-year-old’s path to star in a fresh film is quite unlikely.

Much of the unusual situation is that Rushiti was not even more pleased to be informed of his choice of role.

Last The premiere of the film, which was completed in 2006, was postponed due to the coronavirus, and in Sweden, Zlatan was finally admired on the big screen in March this year. The premiere in Finland will take place on May 20.

The film is based on a book called I Zlatan Ibrahimović, which was published in 2011. However, only time from childhood to the last match of Ajax’s career has been included in the film. And even since then, the first steps of adulthood have been little discussed.

Cedomir Glisovic plays Zlatan’s father Sefik and Dominic Andersson Bajraktati 11-year-old Zlatan.

There is a lot of focus on life in Rosengård, Malmö. Dominic Andersson Bajraktatin presented by 11-year-old Zlatan’s difficulty concentrating at school, the start of a football career, and the problems of a divorce family are covered in a fairly faithful way to the book.

Sometimes you jump a lot ten years away to Amsterdam, where Zlatan in his twenties is playing video games and wondering about the unfairness of the world when Ajax’s coach teases him in rehearsals. The culprit for adversities of various sizes seems to be usually found elsewhere than in the mirror.

From the mirror, on the other hand, one could look at teenage Zlatan as Granit Rushiti looks at it.

Rushiti presents Zlatan as a teenager in Malmö FF and an Ajax striker in his twenties. He is in front of the camera for the first time, but the ball is even more familiar to him.

Rushiti has followed the extracts of his example all his life – and also in his footsteps for as long as possible. He was also supposed to become a football player, but it was different.

Rushiti is from the small municipality of Eslöv, about 40 kilometers northeast of Malmö. Like Ibrahimović, he entered the Malmö Junior Academy, and in the series of under-17s, goals were scored at a steady pace.

In the last years of the academy, responsibility did not come as usual, and Rushit’s interest in internship weakened at the same pace.

To the rescue came a text message containing an invitation to the film’s auditions. Representatives of the production company had been looking for a young man playing football in the Skåne area who could be a suitable filler for Zlatan’s big piece shoes.

Rushit’s name came up repeatedly.

Granit Rushiti resembles young Zlatan.

“The first time the production team contacted me, I thought, what the hell is this,” Rushiti said. In the Dialogiskt discussion program.

He took test shots but was seriously injured in football practice soon after.

“Nothing belonged to the production company for a couple of months, and I had gotten a cross-linking injury. My life looked darker than ever, ”Rushiti recalled In an interview with Expressen.

Eventually, he got the role, but the reaction wasn’t particularly tumultuous.

“I wasn’t particularly happy and I told my friends I wasn’t taking a role because people were just laughing at me.”

“Football was the only important thing to me. When I suddenly had to change careers and start acting, it didn’t feel like the finest thing in the world. ”

However, the mind changed after discussions with loved ones, and well so.

Rushiti copes exemplarily with its film debut, even though the film itself leaves no special imprints on its viewers.

Football scenes are credible thanks to Rushit’s sporting skills, and they are appropriate. However, quite a bit of actual craftsmanship is seen, and the only genuine video clips of the best paints have been put together at the end of the film.

The rocky side of life highlighted by Ibrahimović is not covered in great depth in the film.

From a difficult point of view, becoming Sweden’s all-time footballer is a story worth telling. There would be a lot of narration, so the cropping has had to be done. Now, however, the story is not enough.

Social relationships are reviewed superficially, although the importance of paternity is evident.

Malmö FF’s representative team time or transfer to Ajax is not discussed at all, and the three-year Ajax career has been concentrated in the desire to get out of the company and a stunning solo goal, which was last before the transfer to the Italian Grand Club in Juventus in August 2004.

Behind the transfer – as with all subsequent ones – was the player agent Mino Raiola, who died recently. Ibrahimović spoke warmly about Raiola, but the film does not have time to deal with the relationship.

Emmanuele Aita plays Ibrahimović’s player agent Mino Raiola.

The book’s years of success at Juventus and Inter in Milan, as well as time in Barcelona, ​​have also been left out. Starting a family has also been cut off from the film, even though Zlatan met his wife Helena Segerin already in 2002.

Rushiti gets to gimmick the hit in the film, which was chosen as the goal of the year in Holland. He also got to meet his idol, who gave approval to the film.

“I really recognize myself a lot in Zlatan. My friends have called me little Zlatan since I was a kid. I got to meet him in Milan, and he said he liked my role-playing and the film. That was the most important thing for me. ”

“I definitely want to keep acting,” he stated In TV4’s Efter Fem program.