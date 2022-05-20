Bob Saget He is one of the most remembered actors for giving life to Danny Tanner in the series “Three for three”. His death still means great pain to his fans and his closest circle. On this occasion, the actor’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, He used his platforms to share with his followers how he felt when remembering the artist on his birthday.

Kelly Rizzo: “You never know when something will be ‘the last’ time”

kelly rizzcouple of Bob Saget For four years, he did not miss the famous birthday to remember one of the last experiences they lived together.

The actress was also grateful for the affection that her fans show her to this day:

“Happy Birthday my love. These photos and videos were taken exactly one year ago in Mexico (in Los Cabos, Baja California). We always celebrate our birthdays together with a trip. You never know when something will be ‘the last’ time, but I am so thankful that you have been showered with all the love you deserve. I pray that you can see all the love you are already receiving from around the world today.”

Bob Saget’s wife continues to receive the affection of the actor’s followers. Photo: Instagram

What was Bob Saget’s cause of death?

According to a statement released by Bob Saget’s family, the actor suffered a head injury that ended his life. In addition, any type of drug or substance that caused his death was ruled out:

“Now that we have the final conclusions of the investigation from the authorities, we felt it was appropriate for fans to hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities determined that Bob died of a head injury (…). As we continue to grieve together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter Bob brought into this world and the lessons he taught us all.”