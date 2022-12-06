





18:51 Brazil’s Neymar on the ball against Croatia’s Sime Vrsaljko (left) and Mateo Kovacic during a friendly match in Liverpool, England, UK on June 3, 2018. © Dave Thompson/AP

Brazil and Croatia have met twice in World Cup history. The first was in Germany 2006, when they met in the group stage with victory for the ‘Canarinha’ and with Luka Modrić for Croatia on the bench. In the World Cup in Brazil, Croatia had two nationalized Brazilians (Eduardo da Silva and Jorge Sammir Cruz) but fell 3-1 in the opening game. The fact: each victory for Brazil meant the elimination of Croatia in the first phase. Will they want revenge on December 9?