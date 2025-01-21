Spondyloarthropathies are chronic, autoimmune, inflammatory arthritis-type diseases of the spine, the spine and especially the sacroiliac joints that are between the sacrum bone and the iliac bone.

Spondyloarthropathies or spondyloarthritis (SpA), as they are currently preferred to be called, are a heterogeneous family of interrelated diseases that share clinical, radiological, genetic, epidemiological and therapeutic characteristics. Due to their profile, they are differentiated from other inflammatory diseases of the musculoskeletal system, especially rheumatoid arthritis. This group currently includes the following arthritis: ankylosing spondylitis, reactive arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease arthritis, a subgroup of juvenile chronic arthritis, and undifferentiated spondyloarthritis.

Causes of spondyloarthropathies

Genetic factors

It is a disorder that affects about 2% of the population. The exact cause of these diseases has not been determined, but it has been proven that there is a genetic component. The environment (microorganisms, diet…) is also important when it comes to triggering the disease. Furthermore, first-degree relatives of patients with spondyloarthritis have a higher risk of suffering from the disease compared to people in the general population. The most important genetic component in spondyloarthritis is HLA-B27.

Symptoms of spondyloarthropathies

Pains in the back

Spondyloarthropathies share many symptoms. The first to appear many times is a pain in the buttock that usually arrives at night, while the patient sleeps. Afterwards, it is common to experience back pain that begins in the lumbar area and ascends to the cervical and dorsal areas. It is also common to notice swelling in the joints.

Difficulty falling asleep and night pain can also be signs of spondyloarthropathies.

Diagnosis of spondyloarthropathies

Physical examination

The doctor will study the symptoms with a visual evaluation of the patient and will rely on other tests, but there is no laboratory analysis that serves to absolutely establish the diagnosis in these patients and they are, therefore, tests that guide. The doctor will take into account the degree of development of the disease, which in advanced stages can cause serious mobility problems.

Treatment and medication of spondyloarthropathies

Drugs and therapy

The treatment basically consists of a combination of medications along with various therapies. In this case, non-pharmacological treatments cannot be merely complementary but must be very important. As part of the medication plan, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories are usually prescribed to control inflammation and reduce pain. In parallel, a series of exercises are planned to improve mobility.

Prevention of spondyloarthropathies

Regular habits

It is advisable to adopt a series of daily habits to reduce the number of patients with this group of diseases. A series of exercises aimed at improving mobility must be performed and a series of exercises must also be included in the daily routine. And, as always, it is advisable to follow a healthy diet.