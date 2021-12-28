Ian Proulx – CEO of 1047 Games – said his game, Splitgate, and Halo Infinite they can help each other, both being arena-based shooters.

Proulx said, speaking to The Loadout: “there is so much noise and so many battle royales right now”. Halo Infinite and Splitgate “are bringing people back to the arena shooter genre”. Proulx went on to say that many guys haven’t played the well-known arena shooters like Quake and Unreal Tournament, and that the exposure of Halo Infinite and Splitgate is good for the whole genre.

Master Chief of Halo Infinite

Proulx also revealed that the number of Splitgate players has grown on PlayStation consoles since the launch of Halo Infinite, indicating that gamers are looking for a similar experience outside of the Xbox ecosystem. Making this happen on other platforms too can prove to be fruitful for 1047 Games, as there is no real alternative in the public eye other than Splitgate when it comes to satisfying “the urge for Halo”. However, the overall number of Splitgate players is not as high as it was in the summer.

Splitgate did indeed succeed at D1, but the public’s attention quickly shifted. However, remember that the 1047 Games game is still in Early Access. The arrival of version 1.0 may be enough to reinvigorate the game. In the meantime, here’s the Splitgate review.