During the Splatoon 3 DirectNintendo unveiled a new mini-game inside the shooter for Switch: it’s about Splattancewhich fuses Tetris with card games.

Splattance includes over 150 cards. Each card represents a shape made up of square boxes, which can be placed on a Tetris-like screen. It is played 1 on 1 and a deck must be created, with a maximum limit of usable cards. The player receives a starting deck and must then win more in-game cards.

Based on what we have seen, it seems that it is scope both being able to color more squares than the opponent’s. Some squares of each card seem “solid” and probably serve to block the opponent’s moves, who must be able to get around these sections to color over the opponent’s squares before the number of available moves runs out.

A more in-depth explanation of Splattanza will be shared later, it was explained during the Splatoon 3 Direct.

There is nothing left to do but wait for new details. In the meantime, here’s what was shown about Splatoon 3’s modes, maps, weapons and other details.