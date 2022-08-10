Noemi Bocchi in recent weeks he has been at the center of media attention for his new love story with former captain Francesco Totti. In fact, in the last few hours it would seem that the young woman is also expecting a new baby with the former champion.

The latter proclaims herself the most talked about woman of the summer but the former gieffino is also talking about her unexpectedly Tommaso Eletti. The latter in fact, has decided to reveal some unexpected details of Noemi and her character that still few really know.

Yet another cold shower for Totti’s new partner who, according to Eletti’s words, is not the woman everyone thinks. While the latter enjoys the holiday together with the former champion in the sea of ​​the beautiful Sabaudia, Tommaso al weekly DiPiùTv revealed that she knows Noemi herself very well.

The words of the former gieffino and participant in one of the editions of Temptation Island, has so revealed some traits of Naomi which left all readers speechless. Affirmations that no one would have ever expected and that would bring to light new important background.

Noemi Bocchi, the revelation of Tommaso Eletti: “She is not the woman you believe”

Inside the weekly DiPiùTv, the former gieffino said he knew Noemi Bocchi very well even before his name was compared to that of Francesco Totti. The latter explained that he had lost his mind for her and had courted her for some time without obtaining any feedback.

“My marriage is over, now my priority is children ‘, he was telling me. I didn’t know she was with Totti, no rumors reached me. Also because, after refusing me, she left my life. What I know is that a very cultured and studious woman, I think she wants to do some masters, I don’t know “ Tommaso explains in the weekly.

Continuing he stated how Noemi is an intelligent person and not ‘man eater ‘ as it has been described in recent weeks. “As I know her, she will have thought a lot about her choice to stay with Totti”Ends the former gieffino.

For now, little is known about Noemi but Tommaso’s words showed a completely different girl from the one that emerged on social media. For now, fans seem to support Ilary Blasi, accusing Bocchi of causing their separation. We just have to wait to find out together the new rumors about the real betrayals in the Blasi-Totti family.