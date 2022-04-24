The president of the Union Energies for Mobility: “Enough crossed vetoes on regasifiers. Genoa does not lose the challenge of the Multedo chemical deposits. And government intervention is needed on the Isab refinery in Priolo”

Genoa – The introduction of sanctions on Russian oil is destined to “increase costs”, but the flexibility of the Italian logistics system “will avoid the worst”. In this interview with XIX century, Claudio Spinaci, president of Unem, denounces the situation of Isab di Priolo, a refinery of the Russian Lukoil group. And he explains why losing the Genoese chemical deposits of Superba and Carmagnani would have “an impact on the port, on the city and on the country”.

