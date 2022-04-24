Among the riders who return home with a smile from the end of the seventh in Imola there is certainly also Kevin Magnussen. The Dane from Haas in fact succeeded in his goal of bringing Haas to points again, after having also done so in yesterday’s Sprint. His ninth place of the day allows the American team to continue to move the classification, despite the black day of Mick Schumacher, still unable to contribute concretely to the cause of the team led by Gunther Steiner. The eighth position on the starting grid, which then became even fifth at the end of the first lap, after the Sainz-Ricciardo accident, had for a moment made the native of Roskilde dream, but in the end the important thing for Magnussen was to reach the finish avoiding errors and problems.

“We scored points again – both yesterday and today – so it’s a good weekend – Magnussen commented to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – hopes were very high when we qualified for fourth on Friday, but we have to be realistic. Scoring points in both the sprint race and the main race means having a good weekend. At the start of the race I was on the intermediates and I got up to fifth place – explained the Haas driver, analyzing his Sunday. The pace was good enough. Then the track dried and we arrived a bit late for the change for the slicks. This allowed a couple of opposing to undercut us. Today we got two points, three all weekend. So it went pretty well overallAnd”.