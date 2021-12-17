SPOILERS ALERT! Daredevil officially returned to the MCU in Spider-Man: no way home and confirmed the theory that had been rumored. Actor Charlie Cox reprized lawyer Matt Murdock and thrilled fans of the series by sharing the screen with Tom Holland. How did the return of the ‘Devil of Hell’s Kitchen’ come about? We’ll tell you then.

After several months of waiting, Spider-Man: no way home was released in theaters and just as fans expected, the much-talked about return of Daredevil took place in a scene to remember.

Peter Parker in trouble

The scene in which Daredevil returns to action occurs within the first 15 minutes of the film, with a Peter Parker in big trouble.

After discovering Parker’s identity as Spiderman, his life begins to change and this affects not only his personal life but that of his friends.

Daredevil became Peter Parker’s attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Composition / Marvel

Thus, involved in various legal problems due to his actions as a hero and Mysterio’s lies, Peter finds himself in need of a good lawyer.

Daredevil: lawyer by day, vigilante by night

When Happy Hogan, Peter Parker, and Aunt May are sitting at a table, we suddenly notice a fourth person sitting next to them.

Someone in a suit is holding a white cane (for the blind) and when the camera pans, we see that it is nothing more and nothing less than Matt Murdock, played by beloved Charlie Cox.

Charlie Cox is best known for playing Matt Murdock in Daredevil, a canceled Netflix series. Photo: Netflix

Well, I have good news Peter. I don’t think any of the charges against you are going to stand, “Murdock begins after receiving confirmation on a call.

Parker escapes the trouble, but Matt tells Happy that he is being thoroughly investigated and that “he’s going to need a really good attorney.”

When it seems that everything is going to be calm, a stone passes through the rear window heading towards Peter, who is about to catch it (using his spider sense), but Murdock manages to grab it first.

Charlie Cox played Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) for three seasons on Netflix. Photo: Diffusion

“How did you just do that?” Asks the protagonist of the film. “I am a very good lawyer,” replies the blind lawyer.

New Daredevil vs. Kingpin?

In this way, Marvel has made official the return of two of its most beloved actors who were left behind in the canceled Netflix series: Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D’onofrio as Kingpin.

The return of Kingpin, also known as Wilson Fisk, occurred this week (on the date of the preview of No way home) on the Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Vincent D’Onofrio congratulates Charlie Cox on continuing as Daredevil. Photo: composition / Netflix