Incredible as it may seem, weeks have passed and Spiderman: no way home keep making news. Fans can’t get enough of learning more about Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie.

Doctor Strange will return to theaters with a new story in 2022. Photo: Disney+

In a recent Empire interview, Benedict Cumberbatch, the well-known Dr. Strange of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed that he was not very optimistic about the great success that Spider-Man: No Way Home is now, compared to the president of Marvel Studios. , Kevin Feige, who fully believed in the box office of No way home.

“I think when Kevin Feige first said, ‘We’ll know about the future of cinema, or the cinematic experience, after this movie,’ I thought, ‘Okay, everyone’s drinking too much Kool-Aid around here. My ignorance was manifested.” Benedict Cumberbatch said.

Tom Holland like Benedict Cumberbatch did not believe in the box office success of Spiderman no way home. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

Interestingly, the interpreter of Stephen was not the only one to doubt the great success of Spiderman: no way home. The same protagonist of the film, Tom Holland, also did not believe in the great reception and good profits.

“I don’t think I would have ever imagined that it would be so well received by everyone. I mean, I think I had an idea that people would love this movie, but There was no way I could have thought it was going to be as big as it has been.” confessed the last Peter Parker.

Official poster of Doctor Strange 2. Photo: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: no way home raised $760.9 million at the US box office alone, surpassing James Cameron’s Avatar, which earned $760.5 million; however, No Way Home doesn’t top Avatar globally.

