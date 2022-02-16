Home page politics

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) warns that legislation must be adapted to life with Corona. © Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Most of the corona measures could fall in the spring – the federal and state governments are discussing appropriate proposals. The Minister of Health warns: The virus will not disappear overnight.

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach opposed a complete reduction in the corona requirements before the Prime Ministers’ Conference (MPK). Lauterbach told the German Press Agency in Berlin that it was time to relax with a sense of proportion.

However, it is still necessary to be able to react quickly and flexibly to the pandemic. “The virus doesn’t go away overnight.”

Lauterbach said: “That’s why we have to formulate the Infection Protection Act in such a way that the basic protection remains guaranteed and can be extended if necessary.” The SPD politician announced: “We will supplement the text in the parliamentary procedure so that even after March 20 more is possible than mask and distance.”

Advice on relaxation

The MPK is advising on far-reaching openings this Wednesday. According to a first draft for an MPK draft resolution, the corona requirements are to be largely eliminated by March 20th. After that, according to the draft proposal, only “low-threshold basic protection measures” should be required – such as the obligation to wear masks indoors. According to the first draft by the Chancellery and MPK leaders, the Bundestag should create the legal basis for appropriate state measures.

Lauterbach emphasized: “The federal states need a larger set of corona cutlery.” Legislation also has to be adapted to life with corona. “We have reached the peak of the omicron wave,” affirmed Lauterbach. “However, we will have to live with its after-effects for a while.”

Lauterbach: “We got through the wave well”

In the meantime, fewer people have contracted the corona virus. “But the number of hospital admissions will continue to rise for several days,” said Lauterbach. “In addition, the proportion of older people infected has increased, but their protection is particularly important.”

The minister emphasized: “So far we have come through this wave well, also in comparison to other affected countries in Europe.” Lauterbach emphasized the booster vaccinations, the contact restrictions – but also “the caution of the people who comply with the requirements have held”.

Now is the time to loosen up with a sense of proportion. But: “We cannot completely reduce the Corona requirements.” dpa